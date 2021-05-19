PERRY CO PROPERTY ASSESSOR NOTICE

NOTICE

Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Perry County will be available for public inspection at the Property Assessor’s Office in the Perry County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place.

The Perry County Board of Equalization will meet to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1st, 2021 and June 2nd, 2021.

THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2021 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2021 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 2ND, 2021. The board will meet from the hours of 9:00AM to 3:00PM in the Property Assessor’s Office in the Perry County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal.

NOTE: The Property Assessor will hold an informal hearing in his office May 27th, 2021 for any property owner who wishes to make a complaint.