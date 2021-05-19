PCHS COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY THIS FRIDAY EVENING

The Class of 2021 takes center stage this Friday when Perry County High School holds a commencement ceremony honoring graduates.

According to PCHS Principal Michael Rhodes, plans are to hold graduation on the football field at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs to sit on the field; graduates will be seated in the bleachers.

Social distance will be observed, but there are no limitations as to the number of guests as long as the event is held outdoors. Masks are also not required.

However, in case of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the gymnasium where rules will change: only ten guests per graduate, social distancing observed, and masks may be required (the decision had not yet been made at press time). Bring your mask just in case.

Whether on the field or indoors, the start time will be 6:00, and you can expect speeches by the class president, valedictorian, and salutatorian.

Seniors were taking final exams on Monday and Tuesday of this week, so names of the valedictorian, salutatorian, and the rest of the top five academic students were not available for this issue but will be published next week.

Congratulations to the PCHS Class of 2021!