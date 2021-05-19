Johnson University Renamed Athletic Center to Recognize Graham Family Donations

During recent commencement ceremonies, Johnson University announced that The Graham Family Foundation, Linden, will make a significant financial donation to the university over the next several years.

The University’s Athletic and Recreation Center has been renamed The Graham Center.

Tommy Graham has been successful in the lumber industry and with land investments.

The Grahams responded with generosity to many Christian causes.

They established the Earlene Strickland Graham Memorial Missions Scholarship Fund over twenty years ago to honor the memory of Tommy’s mother.

It is among Johnson’s largest endowment funds and provides numerous scholarships each year for intercultural studies students.

In 2010, the Grahams also helped launch Johnson’s Ph.D. in Leadership Studies with a generous gift that continues to provide scholarships for international students.

“Our number-one mission is to assist in seeking the lost,” said Tommy. “If one soul is saved, it’s worth it all.”

“As a family, we believe in the work and…..

FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTOS, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE….