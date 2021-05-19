AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING By Editor | May 19, 2021 | 0 The Perry County Audit Committee will meet Monday, May 24, 2021, 9:00 a.m., in the County Mayor’s Office at the courthouse. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PERRY CO PROPERTY ASSESSOR NOTICE May 19, 2021 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE: PERRY COUNTY – THP RECOVERED VEHICLE May 19, 2021 | No Comments » CITY OF LOBELVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE: BUDGET 2021-22 May 19, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING May 19, 2021 | No Comments » Landfill Expansion Meeting: May 24 May 5, 2021 | No Comments »