BOOKS ARE ON THE WAY

Get ready to read this summer. Perry County School System is participating in the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s K-3 Book Delivery program. Your child will receive a pack of books in June, mailed directly to your home.

The program is part of the Governor’s Reading 360 initiative which cares about young learners and wants to help them become the best readers they can be.

Reading 360 is offering free reading resources available for Tennessee families to help your child learn how to read. The at-home decodable reading series is for kindergarten, first, and second graders.

Each packet has seven decodable booklets containing more than twenty fun and engaging stories that are appropriate for your student’s grade level and full of sounds and words to practice reading together.

To order your free decodable reading series go to tn.gov/education/decodables. See the story inside this issue for even more details.