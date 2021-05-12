PCHS AWARDED $5,000 STEM GRANT

Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded grant monies for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education projects.

Educator Emily Waters received $5,000 for Perry County High School, and Nichole McMillan received $1,550 for Erin Elementary

The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000.

Preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects.

“Educating area youth takes commitment and teamwork,” said MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“We are grateful to work with TVA and area teachers to create more opportunities in the classroom through this program and many others. Together, we’re changing lives and helping build brighter futures for these students and our communities.”

“Despite the new challenges Valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said TVA Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar.

“I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”