MOUSETAIL LANDING PARK ACTIVITIES

Mousetail Landing State Park invites you to these weekend activities.

Friday, May 14

7:00 p.m., Campground Meet and Greet: We will be visiting both campgrounds to mingle with our guests and letting them know about our upcoming programs for the weekend.

Saturday, May 15

9:00 a.m., Nature Hike: Take a hike along Spring Creek with Seasonal Interpretative Ranger Brandon. Bring appropriate gear, bug spray, and drinking water.

11:00 a.m.: Creek Stomp: Join SIR Brandon at the ball field and learn about some interesting wildlife in our creeks.

3:00 p.m., Leaf Identification: Join SIR Brandon at the ball field and learn how to identify different tree species.

5:00 p.m., Salamander Hunt: Meet SIR Brandon at the Blacksmith Hollow and catch some salamanders and learn some cool facts about them.

8:30 p.m., Guided Night Hike (paid): Join Ranger Michael at the Scout Camp parking lot for a short hike in the park. We will be looking for all kinds of wildlife under the night sky along with some cool bugs. Call park office to reserve.

Sunday, May 16

9:00 a.m., Morning Canoe Float: Meet SIR Brandon at the swim beach for a relaxing canoe float around Spring Creek. Sign up at the Park Office. Participants must be 13 or older.

1:00 p.m., Bird of Prey and Pelts: Come to the park office and learn about some of the animals that live at MLSP.

2:30 p.m., Survival Bracelets: Make your own paracord bracelet and learn some survival tips you can use them for. Meet at park office.