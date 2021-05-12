MORE INFO ON CAREER ADVISION SPECIALIST GRANT

State Representative Kirk Haston released more information on a grant awarded to Perry County Schools and four other districts to help students prepare for the workforce or training after receiving their diplomas.

The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) and USDA pooled resources to fund the $250,000 grant distributed to Perry, Decatur, Chester, and Henderson counties, and Lexington City Schools, all within Haston’s legislative district.

Haston told the Review:

“The districts had to provide a $250,000 match for the USDA RCDI funding over two years. The match was $125,000 per year for all five districts, and was based on ADM (average daily membership) to determine percentages, with Henderson County having the largest match and Lexington City the smallest amount. Perry County had the second lowest match.

“The ADM also determined the number of people trained. The Tennessee Department of Labor also contributed $2,000 per district to help with their match in 2020-21.

“The Career Advising Specialists (CAS) were recognized by TBR with a certification after the academy. Angel Moore, Brittany Mercer, and Krystal Litle from Perry County Schools all received certificates.”

Haston attended the training with the Perry County educators, not to receive certification but to learn about the program.

He said he also worked with Joe T. Wood, Interim Workforce Coordinator for the Henderson Co Alliance, and Jim Tracy, then with USDA and now with the State Department of Commerce “to set up and be a part of meetings with various departments and with school administrators in the districts in efforts to help aid this grant opportunity.”

Funds will be used “to create a framework that helps school districts in assisting students with the development of career goals and creating awareness of future job opportunities,” according to the Tennessee School Boards Association Journal.

The program hopes to increase technical awareness for students in grades K-12, and increase dual enrollment opportunities for high school pupils to earn college credit and technical career certification through TCAT schools that serve the county.