MARY JANE GREENWAY KEEN

Mrs. Keen, 97, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Decatur County Nursing Home, Parsons. A celebration of life service was held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Eastland Funeral Home, Nashville. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Roy Lee Greenway and Ethel Pearl Wright Greenway. She worked at Oak Ridge during World War II, and attended Draughon’s Business College. She was a retired clerk at First American National Bank, and a member of Richland Baptist Church. She moved to Decatur County in 2018. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Morgan Keen; a sister, Ethel Greenway Hickerson; and brothers, John, Henry, Presley, and Morrison Greenway. Survivors include her sister, Mattie Eggert of Odessa, Texas, and brothers, George Greenway of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Jimmy Greenway of Parsons.