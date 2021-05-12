LESTER “JAKE” HUMPHREY, JR.

Mr. Humphrey, 81, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A memorial service was held Saturday, May 8, 2021, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with military honors. He was the son of the late Lester Jake Humphrey, Sr. and Margaret Ann Gladhill Humphrey of Iowa. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, retiring as Chief Petty officer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Humphrey, and a son, Perry Wayne Whitten. Survivors include four children, Lisa (Tommy) Modzelewski, Russell (Kristi) Whitten, Kelly (Don) Madill, and Zayne Parker (Eddie); ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; a niece, Joyce (Leroy) Boyd of Lobelville, and eighteen other nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.org.