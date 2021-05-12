DRUG ARRESTS CONTINUE: FENTANYL & HEROIN CONFISCATED

While the frequency has decreased slightly since earlier in the year when the Sheriff’s Office averaged a drug arrest every couple of days, the number of drug-related charges continues to be a concern.

Since March 20—the last similar report—charges involving illegal drugs have been filed here against nine more individuals.

Illegal substances seized during the arrests include meth, heroin, Suboxone, fentanyl, Adderall, hydrocodone, and marijuana.

Charges against two individuals—Angelia Faye Jones and Anthony Scott Averett—are enhanced because the alleged crimes occurred in a drug-free school zone.

Two others—Jessica Leanne Estes and Richard Earl Fielder—have very high bonds of $761,000 each because they are charged with possession of fentanyl.

“A small amount of fentanyl is deadly. Some districts have charged those dealing fentanyl with homicide when the drugs cause a death. It is my hope that type of prosecution will begin immediately against anyone dealing a dangerous drug that results in the death of any citizen. These dealers must be held accountable,” Sheriff Weems said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that has the same effects as opioids, but can be fifty to one hundred times more potent. It is often used to “cut” other drugs such as heroin, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Some street names for fentanyl are Dance Fever, Friend, Goodfellas, Jackpot, Murder 8, and Tango & Cash.

The nine most recent arrests include:

