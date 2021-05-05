THOMAS JAMES SLAYMAN SR.

Mr. Slayman, 74, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 29, 2021, 3:00 p.m., at Lobelville First Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Parkers Crossroads, with military honors. He was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the son of the late Col. William John Slayman of Colorado, and Mary McCord Slayman of Centerville. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served one tour in Vietnam. He made construction his career. He spent two and a half years doing mission work in the prisons of Thailand. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William J. Slayman, Jr. and Michael George Slayman. Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Kathryn Ann (Peck) Slayman; four children, T.J (Kham) Slayman, Sara (Steve) Bailey, Mary (Jason) Kibler, and Robert (Annapurna) Slayman; seventeen grandchildren, Moriah, Isaac, Shiloh, Bethany, Kathryn, Woodrow, Jedidiah, Jacob, Jack, Wyatt, Tabitha, Timothy, Elijah, Alabama, Chadwick, Nanda Devi, and Luke; two brothers; a sister; seven nieces and nephews; and a host of friends he called family.