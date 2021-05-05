Perry County Commission Public Notice

Perry County Demolition Landfill

Perry County Government, 121 East Main Street, Linden TN 37096

Perry County Government is seeking to increase the capacity of its landfill with an expansion that is approximately 10 acres and accepts demolition debris & yard waste. The said proposed expansion will be located on Landfill Road off Tree Farm Road / North Fork Lick Creek Road, Linden TN 37096. Public hearing to take place May 24, 2021, at 6:00 PM at the Perry County Community Center at 113 Factory Street, Linden, TN 37096, prior to Commission approval or disapproval

Information available at the County Courthouse – Mayor John Carroll, (931) 589-2216 or perry@netease.net

B 5-12