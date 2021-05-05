PERRY COUNTY BAND CONCERT TOMORROW

The fourth annual Perry County Viking Band Spring Concert will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 6, 6:00 p.m., in the Linden Middle School gym.

Band Director Ryan Lambright invites everyone to the free event. Doors will open at 5:15 to allow plenty of time to find a seat and prevent a crowding.

While you’re there, please consider making a donation to the band’s $30,000 fundraising effort to purchase uniforms. The prototype will be on display in the lobby.

Until August 1, the Graham Family Foundation has agreed to match donations up to $15,000.