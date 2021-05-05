MARGARET ANN TAYLOR DANIEL VANCE

Ms. Vance, 80, died Sunday, February 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held this Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Harpeth Hills Memory Garden, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville. She was preceded in death by two nieces, Deborah Kay Craft and Melissa Moore. Survivors include a son, William Ray (Collen) Daniel; a daughter, Theresa Ann (Kevin) Ralph; grandchildren, Matthew (Mary) Daniel; Kellie (Chris) Morrow, and Kristy (Christopher) Pedersen; great grandchildren, Ethan, Katelyn, Spencer, Morrow, and Ashlyn Pedersen; nieces and nephews, Roy Craft, and Donald Wayne (Teresa) Craft; great nieces and nephews, Erica, Kayla, and Willis Craft.