A public hearing on a proposed expansion of the Perry County Demolition Landfill will ne held Monday, May 24, 2021, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, prior to the County Com-mission’s approval or disapproval.

The expansion of approximately 10 acres is on Landfill Road off Tree Farm Road/North Fork of Lick Creek Road. The official notice appears inside this issue.