JUDGE SPITZER: WHAT 32ND DISTRICT WILL MEAN FOR COUNTIES

When Perry County voters go to the polls in August 2022, they will be electing for the first time a Circuit Court judge, district attorney, and public defender for the new Thirty-Second Judicial District comprised on Perry, Hickman, and Lewis counties.

To explain the formation of the new district—which breaks off the three rural counties from the present Twenty-First District alongside predominantly urban Williamson County—sitting Judge Mike Spitzer addressed the Lewis County Commission at their March meeting.

Following is an account of Judge Spitzer’s comments, reprinted here with permission from the Lewis County Herald.

KATELIN CARROLL

Staff Reporter

Lewis County Herald

Judge Mike Spitzer was happy to announce during Monday night’s County Commission meeting that Lewis, Perry, and Hickman counties are going to form their own Judicial District in the upcoming 2022 election.

Right now, Lewis County is a part of the 21st Judicial District in Tennessee, along with Hickman, Perry and Williamson counties. The judicial district was formed back when Williamson County had a similar population and socio-economic standing as Lewis County.

“Almost forty years ago, when I first started practicing law, Williamson County was very similar to Lewis, Perry and Hickman County,” said Judge Spitzer.

“The people of Williamson County are good people, but they just aren’t like….

