CHARLENE TRYALL PIERCE

Mrs. Pierce, 66, of Linden, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Bussell Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles Tryall and Ruth Packer Tryall. She was retired from Perry County Nursing Home where she worked in the Dietary Department for twenty-eight years. She was a member of Linden Apostolic Church. She married her husband Terry Pierce on August 9, 1979. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, and her husband, Terry Pierce. Survivors include her daughters, Loretta (Chad) Cutkomp of Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Lucy (David) Runions of Linden; a son, Terry Pierce, Jr. of Linden; granddaughters, Haley Cutkomp and Destiny Runions; a sister, Linda Valone of Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving family members and friends.