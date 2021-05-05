BOBBY MYLES BATES

Bobby Myles Bates, five month old infant son of Keatton Bates and Julie Scott, died Thursday, April 22, 2021. A private family graveside service was held Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Leeper Cemetery, Lobelville. In addition to his parents, survivors include his siblings, Kruze, Kendall, and Wyatt; grandparents, Jimmie Ann and Robbie Bates, Rebecca and Danny Scott, and Tony LeVasseur; aunts, Sha Baker (Matthew) Hardin, Kaison Bates (JJ), Erica Bell, Samantha Peeples, and Trinity Dunkin; uncles Rob (Amanda) Bates, Weston (Laura) Bates, and Brian Scott; and cousins, Averee, Saylor, Lilibeth, Bristol, Easton, Barrett, Harper, Savannah, Tobi, Kathleen, James, and Aaron.