Board of Ed Meets Monday By Editor | May 5, 2021 | 0 Board of Ed Meets Monday The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 10, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at Perry County High School. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Landfill Expansion Meeting: May 24 May 5, 2021 | No Comments » Perry County Commission Public Notice May 5, 2021 | No Comments » CHANCERY COURT NOTICE (thru May 5) April 14, 2021 | No Comments »