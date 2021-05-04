SUBMIT YOUR 5 GENERATION PHOTOS

People who perform genealogy work—either for themselves or others—will tell you how much they depend on newspapers for information.

From birthday parties to obituaries, newspapers offer a valuable resource that often provides a critical ink when connecting one family name to another.

In that light, the Buffalo River Review is reaching out to local families who have achieved a milestone in their own trees: five living generations.

Please submit your five generation photos for publication on the front page of the Review. Be sure to include everyone’s names and relationships, along with a high quality jpg if you wish to submit electronically, or a good clean image if you only have a print.

We ask that all members of the five generation photo be living at the time of submission. Photos will be run in the order received, and as space allows.

Send to brreditor@tds.net, or drop by the Review office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden.