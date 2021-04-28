SHERIFF: NO NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN ZADAKAUS CASE

Sheriff Nick Weems said on Friday that there were no new developments in the case of Roseanna Zadakaus, 77, who has been missing since Wednesday, March 31, when she was last seen at her home.

Weeks of searching the area and waters around her Cypress Creek Road residence did not turn up any clues as to her whereabouts. A final search was held

on Sunday afternoon, April 18, after flood water had receded.

Authorities are still waiting for evidence collected inside her home to be returned with results from the state crime lab.

The local investigative team continues to work the case and is currently bringing in people for questioning, Sheriff Weems said.

If you have any information that could be helpful in the case, please call 931-589-8803.