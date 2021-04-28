GRANT WILL HELP PREPARE TODAY’S STUDENTS FOR TOMORROW’S JOBS

Perry County Schools is one of five recipients of a new grant to help prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs.

The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) and USDA have pooled resources to fund the $250,000 grant that will distributed to five schools in Representative Kirk Haston’s four-county district: Perry, Decatur, Chester, and Henderson counties, and Lexington City Schools.

USDA Rural Development Tennessee State Director Jim Tracy noted that the proposal submitted by the TBR is “the first of its kind” and could be a model for programs across the U.S.

Funds will be used “to create a framework that helps school districts in assisting students with the development of career goals and creating awareness of future job opportunities,” according to Sandy Jones whose article in the April 2021 issue of the Tennessee School Boards Association Journal detailed the award.

Jones noted that “middle-skill jobs account for 54 percent of the United States’ labor market, but only 44 percent of the country’s workers are trained at the middle-skill level.”

The program is designed to address that shortfall by assisting ….

