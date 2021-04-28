COMMISSIONERS EARMARK FUTURE FUNDS FOR WATER EXTENSIONS

The Perry County Commission took official action to dedicate future potential COVID-19 relief funds to water line extensions in Perry County, specifically to a Third District expansion already pursued by the Town of Linden.

As reported last week, the county could be receiving $1.13 million in another round of relief funding if the state legislature okays a recommendation from Governor Bill Lee.

Unlike an earlier round of relief money—which could be spent however and whenever the county wanted—the new appropriations, if approved, can be spent only in six specific areas: road projects, school construction or renovation, public safety, capital maintenance, information technology hardware upgrades, and utility system upgrades.

By a unanimous 11-0 vote, the Commission earmarked the $1,133,466 potential funds for a…..

…….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE….