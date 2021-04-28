BARBARA KAY DUNCAN

Mrs. Duncan, 75, of Little Rock, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery, north of Alva, Oklahoma. A memorial will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel, Alva. She was bornin Cherokee, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Wyveta Rader Calhoun. She attended Alva Schools through the sixth grade, and then graduated Muskogee School for the Blind in 1963. She earned a Bachelor’s in Sociology and Speech from Northwestern in 1969, and a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, while working for the governor’s office. She retired in 2016 after thirty-seven years of service. She was a member of Village Creek Baptist Church in Little Rock, served on the Arkansas Council of the Blind, and was a member of the Cardinal Key National Honor Sorority. Survivors include her husband, Adren Duncan of Little Rock; cousins, Don and Audrey Rader of Oklahoma City, and Sherry and Melvin Evans of Alva; a very special friend, Rita Miller of Alva; and other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made through the funeral home to the Fairview Cemetery.