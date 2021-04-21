WILLIAM LAFATE LEEGAN

Mr. Leegan, 80, of Buffalo, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence. A celebration of life memorial will be held this Saturday, April 24, 2021, 3:00 p.m., at The Well Church, 462 Barren Hollow Road, Buffalo. His wishes were to be cremated; Adair Funeral & Cremation Services, Hohenwald, was in charge arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Alvin Leeganand Loudean Talley Leegan, He attended school in Perry County and was a graduate of Nashville Auto and Diesel College, Nashville. He was self-employed and owned Leegan’s Garage and Wrecker Service at the I-40/Buffalo area for forty years, working with his brothers. He and his wife also owned and operated Cuba Landing Restaurant on I-40 at exit 137 for forty-five years until retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Rodney Bigham; grandson, Jesse Blackburn; and brothers, Earl Leegan and Charles Leegan. Survivors include his wife of forty years, Linda Choate Leegan; a son, Phillip (Darla) Leegan; daughters, Angela Shawn (Terry) Blackburn and Reba (Marty) Byrd; special son, Dennis (Heather) Leegan; sister, Dorothy Spurgeon; eight grandchildren, James (Emily)Bigham, Jessica Bigham, Jaycee Bigham, Billy (Shelby) Harvey, Tayler Blackburn, Misty Byrd, Julia Leegan, and Mandy Spears; four greatgrandchildren, Joey, Silas, Rodney, and Paisley; nephews, Earl Leegan Jr., Travis Smith, Rodney Smith, and Daniel Rains; and a niece, Rebecca Lingenfelder.