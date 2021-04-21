NOTICE TO CREDITORS-Estate of David Tillman Copeland

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of DAVID TILLMAN COPELAND, deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of David Tillman Copeland, who died December 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of April, 2021.

Jakob Schwendimann,

Executrix, Estate of DAVID TILLMAN COPELAND

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Prepared by:

Richard H. Boehms, Cagle & Boehms, LLC

Melanie Totty Cagle, Cagle & Boehms, LLC

For the Estate and Petitioner

103 W. Main Street

Hohenwald, TN 38562

931-796-2221

931-933-7508 fax

Pd 4/28