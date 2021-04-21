IDA MARY KING BENNETT

Mrs. Bennett, 89, of Jesup, Georgia, died Sunday, March 21, 2021. A funeral service was held Friday, March 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Rhin3hart & Sons Chapel in Jesup, with Danny Daniels officiating. Burial was at Odum City Cemetery. The Tennessee native had lived in Wayne County for the past twenty-seven years, and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She resided in Perry County for many years, and was a longtime employee of Perry County Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by husbands W.L. King and G.B. Bennett, and a son, Danny King.Survivors include five daughters, Sue King of Nashville, Margaret Kilpatrick, Marilyn Davis, and Melissa Carroll, all of Linden, and Melanie Bell of Murforeesboro; four sons, Bill King of Riverside, California, Bob King of Lobelville, and David King and Jimmy King, both of Linden; a stepson, Ronald (Neca) Bennett of Savannah, Georgia; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.