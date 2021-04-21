GOVERNOR’S PROPOSAL COULD MEAN MORE MONEY FOR COUNTY & CITIES

If the Tennessee legislature agrees with a recommendation from Governor Lee, Perry County—as well as the City of Lobelville and Town of Linden—could be in line for another round of grants.

The governor’s Local Government Recovery & Rebuilding Direct Appropriations Grant proposal allocates a total of $100 million for Tennessee counties, with no required local match; under that plan the following allocations would be made:

–$1,133,466 to Perry County;

–$50,919 to the Town of Linden;

–$49,431 to the City of Lobelville.

The money is in addition to $1,135 million already received in COVID-19 relief funds. That money was used for the purchase of a new ambulance, and the bulk—almost $1 million—was placed in a “rainy day” fund since the state did not specify when or how the grant had to be spent.

The funding now being considered by the legislature as part of the governor’s 2021-2022 budget does have …..

