$5.2 MILLION IN ESSER FUNDS: HOW IT’S BEING SPENT

Perry County Schools has received $5.2 million in Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, according to data released this week by the Tennessee Department of Education, which also provided guidance on how the state would like to see that money spent.

The funds came in three rounds:

–ESSER 1.0: $406,166.24;

–ESSER 2.0: $1,478,306.57;

–ESSER 3.0: $3,320,066.56.

As reported in January, the bulk of the round one funds was use to install smart boards in every classroom and to purchase 490 Chromebooks for student use.

Perry County Director of Schools Eric Lomax told the Review that the system is utilizing ESSER 2.0 stimulus funds in several ways to increase instructional opportunities and provide safe and healthy environments for students.

Director Lomax said the district identified the following initiatives as priority for ESSER 2.0:

–Funding summer school and after-school opportunities for all students;

–Providing resources to offer Virtual School services for families that desired that option;

–Providing all non-certificated staff a one-time bonus for additional duties brought on by the pandemic;

–Purchasing instructional items such as state-adopted curriculum, calculators for math, etc.;

–Repairing and coating the roof for three school buildings;

–Replacing inefficient windows and doors at one school.

ESSER 3.0 funding has just recently been allocated, and the district is in preliminary planning for use of these funds.

While subject to change, the district is looking to replace old, inefficient HVAC units in schools, purchase needed academic intervention materials, acquire more student Chromebooks, and dedicate additional funds to after-school and summer school opportunitieswith the third round money, Director Lomax said.

When the CARES Act was approved by Congress last year, $30.75 billion was earmarked for the Education Stabilization Fund; of that amount, $13.2 billion was sent to state education departments for sub-grants to individual school districts.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement.

Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education.

“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Gov. Lee.

“I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after serious disruption.”

This funding should focus on the following priority areas:…….

………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..