JENNY SMITH

UT Extension Agent

Do you need some motivation to get walking? The 10K-A-Day Challenge may be just what you need to get you moving to a healthier lifestyle. The Challenge will start May 1 and continue until May 30.

If you really want to get serious about walking, register for this event. That’s 10,000 steps or five miles every day. That would be 300,000 steps or 150 miles in a month.

Set your own schedule. Do whatever works best for you. If you sign up for the 10K-A-Day Challenge you will be on your way to creating a healthier lifestyle.

When you join we will provide you with an easy way to report your steps from your phone or we can provide you with a paper version to record steps and turn in to UT Extension Perry County.

This is an individual activity, but we encourage you to walk with friends and family. Walking with others usually motivates us to move more. If you complete the challenge, your name will be placed in a drawing.

Registration deadline is next Tuesday, April 27. Go to the UT Extension Perry County Facebook page to find the registration form or just call our office at 931-589-2331 and we will send you the registration material.

I hope you will consider registering for this challenge. Questions? Call me at 931-589-2331or email jsmit615@utk.edu.