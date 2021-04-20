PERRY COUNTY BUSINESSES: SEND IN YOUR PROFILE

The Buffalo River Review is surveying Perry County businesses, asking for a profile that can be used for an ongoing feature in the newspaper.

One business will be featured each week in the order that information is received, with a photograph you provide (high resolution jpg only, please), or we can make a photo for you. If possible, please include owner(s) in the photo.

Businesses are invited to submit the following information via email to brreditor@tds.net, or you are welcome to stop by the Review office and pick up a form that you can fill out and return.

Information needed:

–full name of your business and the year you began operation;

–a brief statement (100 words or less)on what services your business provides;

–the number of employees who work at your business;

–the physical location address and hours you are open.