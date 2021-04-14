SEARCH AND INVESTIGATION ONGOING IN MISSING WOMAN CASE

If the investigation into the case of a missing Perry County woman results in a suspected homicide, a substantial reward will be offered, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review, but that determination has not yet been made.

Foul play has not been ruled out because evidence taken from the home suggests that possibility.

Roseanna Zadakaus, 77, has been missing since Wednesday, March 31, 2021—and the search, which has taken place every day since—has been both exhausting and exhaustive.

Authorities are still no closer to determining what happened to the Cypress Creek Road resident, but all the land near her home has been searched thoroughly, as have all the “nooks and crannies” along the water from Cypress Creek to Lady’s Bluff.

The effort has been a real lesson in teamwork, with assistance coming from throughout the immediate area, the region, and from as far away as Kentucky. The vast majority of those individuals who have offered their help have done so without compensation, Sheriff Weems said.

At this point, authorities………….

…………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…….