EASTER COLORING CONTEST WINNERS

Co Congatulations to the winners in the annual Buffalo River Review Easter Coloring Contest.

Sponsored by FirstBank, Food Giant, and the Bank of Perry County, entries were accepted in two age groups: four to seven, and eight to ten. Prizes in each division were $20, $15, and $10 for first, second, and third.

In the younger group, the winners are: Andrew Swarey, first; Ean Blaine Rogers, second; and Ireland Rose Riley, third.

Winners in the older group: McKenzie Nickel, first; Leryn Rene Swarey, second; and Taylor Ann Koehn, third.