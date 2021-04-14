CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY: JULY 1ST

With Governor Bill Lee’s signature last Thursday, April 8, Tennessee became the nineteenth state in the U.S. to adopt a permitless gun carry law—commonly referred to as “constitutional carry”—with no required training as was previously the case.

The Senate passed the bill 23-9 on March 18, and the House gave the bill a nod on March 29 by a margin of 64-29.

Both Senator Joey Hensley and Representative Kirk Haston voted for the measure.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2021.

Following his signing, Governor Lee tweeted: “I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Thank you members of the General Assembly and NRA for helping get this done.”

The new law:

–allows citizens age 21 and older to carry a handgun openly or concealed, with no permit required;

–allows members of the military ages 18 to 20 to also carry;

–does not apply to long guns, only handguns;

–increases the penalties for certain gun crimes, including making it a felony to steal a firearm, with a mandatory six-month penalty on conviction;

–bars felons convicted of firearm possession from receiving early release;

–continues to disallow felons and individuals convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm;

–extends the restriction to people convicted of stalking, those with a recent DUI conviction, and persons committed by a court to a mental institution.

The governor’s administration has estimated that the new law will cost the state $20 million a year in lost fees and increased costs of incarceration.

Handgun carry permits had grown increasingly popular with Perry Countians over the years.

In January 2011—a decade ago—562 local citizens had carry permits. As of February 1, 2021, that number had jumped by 78% to 999, an all-time high.