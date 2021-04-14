CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | April 14, 2021 | 0 A public meeting for the City of Lobelville will held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, to discuss and seek input on the Lobelville Multimodal Access Grant Project designed and constructed for the community. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PROPERTY ASSESSOR NOTICE April 14, 2021 | No Comments » BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING April 14, 2021 | No Comments » CHANCERY COURT NOTICE (thru May 5) April 14, 2021 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE WATER SYSTEM WATER QUALITY REPORT 2020 April 14, 2021 | No Comments » PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING MONDAY April 14, 2021 | No Comments »