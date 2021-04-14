CHANCERY COURT NOTICE (thru May 5)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

No. 5300

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, DIVISION OF TENNCARE

Plaintiff

V.

ESTATE OF MARY LOUISE FRAZIER,

CHARLES FRAZIER AND

CLAY SKELTON,

CO TRUSTEES OF THE MARY LOUISE FRAIZER IRRECOCABLE TRUST

Defendants

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO CLAY SKELTON, heir of MARY FRAZIER:

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, you are hereby given notice that on or before thirty (30) days following 5/5/21, the last publication of this notice, you are hereby required to answer the Complaint to Set Aside Fraudulent Transfer by filing your answer with the Chancery Court for Perry County, Tennessee and serving a copy on Plaintiff’s attorney, Ellen Zhang, 310 Great Circle Road, Nashville , TN 37243. Otherwise, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that the Court declare that you have been duly noticed and had no objection.

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This is the 5th day of April 2021.

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

Ellen Zhang #035713 Attorney for Plaintiff

Office of General Counsel, Division of TennCare

310 Great Circle Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37243 / (615) 532-1457