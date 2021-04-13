BENEFIT FOR KIMBLE THIS SUNDAY

A benefit for Debbie & Greg Kimble will be held this Sunday, April 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center in Linden. Proceeds will help pay medical bills related to Debbie’s heart condition.

Plate lunches of smoked BBQ or BBQ chicken quarters, baked beans, coleslaw, drink, and dessert for $10 will be served, dine-in or takeout. A cake walk, raffle, and auction (many gift certificates and other items) will also be held.

If you have any questions or would like to make a donation, please contact Tony or Tammy Duncan at 931-593-2194.