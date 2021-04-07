NURSING HOME LEASE RENEWAL APPROVED

Buffalo River Health Care LLC will continue to operate Perry County Nursing following approval of a four-year contract by the County Commission at their most recent meeting.

As reported earlier, the contract calls for an increase in rent from the current $300,000 per year to $350,000 over the four-term of the lease.

The incremental increases are as follows: year one, the lease payment is the same as the current amount of $300,000; year two, $325,000; year three, $337,500; year four, $350,000.

A major change in the lease agreement is a monthly payment requirement rather than the current arrangement of a one-time payment at the end of the fiscal year.

The new lease requires payments on the 15th of each month, with a fee penalty of 10% if not paid by the 25th.

A provision for forgiveness of the penalty is included in the lease if the late payment is due to an “unforeseen extraordinary event,” if Buffalo River Health Care petitions the Commission for relief.

