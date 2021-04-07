NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on March 2, 2020, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 132 at page 380, ROPCT, Angela Gaye Crowell, conveyed to Jack B. D. Heath, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and Rebecca Dalla Valle, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose on same in accordance with the terms thereof; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-117, the owner and holder of said indebtedness has given lawful notice to the debtor of the Lender’s right to foreclose prior to the publication of this Notice of Sale of Real Estate.

WHEREAS, pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract herein described are the following:

1.Perry County, Tennessee (county taxes)

2.Lobelville, Tennessee (city taxes)

3.Heirs of Angela Gaye Crowell.

NOW THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter-described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the back door of the courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 4th day of May, 2021, said property to be sold, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, but subject to unpaid real estate taxes, unpaid solid waste fees, any liens or encumbrances prior to the subject deed of trust, and any priority created by a fixture filing, if any.

The street address of the real estate to be sold is 48 Hill View Drive, Lobelville, TN 37097, and said property is located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being Lot Three (3) of Community Acres Subdivision, plat of which is of record in Survey Book B, Page 357, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is herein made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Angela Gaye Crowell by deed of Rebecca Dalla Valle, dated March 2, 2020, of record in Deed Book D-31, page 593, ROPCT.

This property is known as Map 30A, Group B, Parcel 3.00 in the Tax Assessor’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

The Real Property and improvements thereon, if any, will be sold AS IS WHERE IS without warranties or representations of any kind. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

I reserve the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid as such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, I shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at my option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer.

This 1st day of April, 2021.

JACK B. D. HEATH, TRUSTEE

Heath Law Firm, Jack B. D. Heath, Attorney

19 Cedar Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462

Telephone: 931/796-7974 / Telefax: 931/796-7924

