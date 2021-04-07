LOBELVILLE WATER NOTICE By Editor | April 7, 2021 | 0 LOBELVILLE WATER NOTICE The Lobelville Water System 2020 Water Quality Report will be published in the Buffalo River Review on April 14th, 2021. This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling 593-2388. 4/7 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CITY OF LOBELVILLE NOTICE OF PUBLIC INPUT April 7, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE April 7, 2021 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE CITY MEETINGS April 6, 2021 | No Comments » BOARD OF EDUCATION TO MEET April 6, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-TRULL March 31, 2021 | No Comments »