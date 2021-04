Watch PCHS alumni from years past face off against today’s student athletes this Sunday, April 11, when teams take to the diamond for competition.

For the first time ever, the alumni games will feature Lady Viking softball at 1:00 p.m., and Viking baseball at 2:30, on the PCHS fields.

A BBQ fundraiser will take place from 11:00 to 1:30, at $10 per plate.