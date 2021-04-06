EVIDENCE FROM MISSING WOMAN’S HOME SUGGESTS POSSIBLE FOUL PLAY

The search continued Monday at press time for a missing Perry County woman. All available methods are being used to locate her and no possibilities are being ruled out—including foul play.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that clues found inside the house indicate that Roseanna Zadakaus, 77, may have been a victim of a home invasion.

That evidence has been sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Zadakaus was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, by her garbage man at around 1:00 p.m. He told authorities that she was wearing a rain jacket and rubber boots.

Those clothing items were found inside the home, and her empty garbage can had been retrieved. Her vehicles were still parked at the Cypress Creek Road residence.

Neighbors who had not seen Zadakaus for a few days began calling her, but were unable to reach her by phone.

A neighbor who went to the home to check on her found the screen door on the porch unlocked, and when he knocked on her front door, it opened on its own.

Sheriff Weems said he learned from those who know Zadakaus that she rarely used the front door of her home, and that the screen door on the porch typically remained locked and unopened.

Zadakaus, the Sheriff said, usually used a side door to enter her home from the carport.

A ground search of the area has been conducted, though the effort is hampered by high water.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol flew the area and searched from the air, with no success.

On Sunday, EMS Director Gary Rogers arranged for a cadaver dog to be brought in to use at the scene and in the vicinity of the home, and on Monday a team was coming in to perform a sonar search, Sheriff Weems said.

A grid search of the entire area is planned when the high water recedes.

Another neighbor—a registered sex offender—was questioned and released.

The Perry County Rescue Squad, other local groups, volunteers, and the TBI have been involved in the effort.

Sheriff Weems asked that anyone with any type of information that might be helpful to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 931-589-8803.