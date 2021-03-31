WRECK ON HWY 412 CLAIMS LIFE

A single vehicle accident Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2021, resulted in the death of the driver and injuries to the passenger.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, David Collins, 40, of Cedar Grove, was driving westbound on Highway 412 when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the highway, went down an embankment and struck two trees.

The 2010 GMC Terrain then overturned into Coon Creek.

Another source told the Review that Collins was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out.

The passenger was Ingrid Yarbro, 45, of Linden.

The THP report said both individuals were wearing seat belts. The accident occurred at 1:16 p.m.

No charges were filed in the incident.