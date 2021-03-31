TRAFFIC STOP LED TO BIGGEST HERION CONFISCATION EVER IN PERRY COUNTY

A recent bust resulted in the largest heroin confiscation ever in Perry County—and it all began with a traffic stop and ended with the assistance of a K-9 officer.

That Tuesday , at 6:25 p.m., Investigator Jonathan Kelly stopped a vehicle driven by Richard Fielder for a brake light violation. His passenger was Jessica Estes.

Fielder was driving on Highway 100; the stop was made near Sanders Service Center.

The occupants began to act in a nervous manner, according to Inv. Kelly’s report, so he asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and they said no. A request to search the vehicle was refused.

Inv. Kelly deployed K-9 Officer Orion who hit on an odor of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 44.6 grams of heroin, 3.3 grams of Fentanyl, six grams of meth, and a glass pipe.

Fielder, 37, of Bon Aqua, was charged with two counts of manufacturing/delivery/selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Estes, 39, also of Bon Aqua, faces identical charges.

Both remain behind bars at the Perry County Jail under bonds of $671,000 each.

Sheriff Nick Weems praised the work of Inv. Kelly and especially K9 Officer Orion: “We wouldn’t have made this bust without K-9 Orion.”