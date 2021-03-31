PERRY COUNTY SCHOOLS LEARNING CAMPS

Perry County Schools will offer free Summer Learning Camps at Linden Elementary for rising first through fifth grade students, and at Linden Middle for rising sixth through eighth graders.

Camps will be four days a week for four weeks beginning Tuesday, June 1, and ending Thursday, June 24, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m..

Students will be provided breakfast, lunch, snack, and transportation. Attendance will be taken.

Camp is open to any students, but those students “who meet the state definition for needing academic support the most or are economically disadvantaged will be considered first.”

Students who don’t meet eligibility requirements for the learning camp will be considered after those students are placed.

The effort comes as the school system begins exploring how to help students get caught up from any learning lost during the pandemic.

Districts across the state are required to begin hosting specific summer programs this year.

Registration for Perry County Schools’ summer learning camps is underway now through April 17, 2021.

If you are interested in registering your child for camp, please send a note to your child’s teacher or call the school office and ask the secretary to add your child’s name and grade to the summer camp list.

A Summer Learning Camp registration packet will be sent home with your child or picked up at your child’s school. This registration packet must be completed and returned by April 17, 2021.