NOTICE TO CREDITORS-TRULL

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As required by TCA §30-2-306

In the Matter of the Estate of Bonnie Ruth Trull, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the Estate of BONNIE RUTH TRULL, deceased, who died October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court, within the earlier of four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or the posting, as the case may be) of this notice or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Marguerita L. Austin, Administratrix

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Estate:

Katerina V. Moore

98 East Main Street

P.O. Box 583

Linden, Tennessee 37096

Pd 4/7