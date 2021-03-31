HOSPITAL REMAINS CLOSED, PROPERTY TAXES UNPAID

Four months have passed since Perry Community Hospital closed its doors, and very little new information is available about any possible return to services.

But, the Review did find that months before the November 27, 2020 closure, the hospital received $3,477,029 from the CARES Act passed by Congress in the Spring of that year, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Relief Fund online database.

That almost $3.5 million was in addition to the $625,000 the hospital secured through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) in a forgivable loan through FirstBank.

According to the ProPublica Coronavirus Bailouts website, Perry Community Hospital received PPP approval on April 27, 2020.

Owner Jason Weil did not respond to text or email requests for a statement, and he did not answer questions sent by the Review. Weil assumed ownership of the hospital just over a year ago on March 5, 2020.

