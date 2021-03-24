WANDA FAYE FRAZIER SWAW

Ms. Wanda Faye Frazier Swaw, 73, of Linden, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 20, 2021, noon, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Columbia, with Johnny Clayton officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Guy Boyd Frazier and Julia Mae Whitehead Frazier. She was a member of the Flatrock Church of Christ, and had worked at Johnson Controls in Lewisburg. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wayne Swaw. Survivors include her children, Tommy (Hazel) Swaw of Hohenwald, and Jay (Kathy) Swaw and Donna (Scotty) Landers, both of Linden; grandchildren, Joey Estepp, Katie Brush, Brandon Swaw, Britney Harvey, Nathan Palmer, Maureen Swaw, Tristan Swaw, Seth Janiszewski, Ashley Swaw, Zackary Swaw, Courtney Adams, Jillian Swaw, Michael Wisdom, Amber Landers, and Robert Landers; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Christy of Hohenwald, Sandy Deal of Fairview, and Maxine Holt of Shelbyville; brothers, Donnie Frazier and Ronnie Frazier, both of Hohenwald, Bobby Frazier of Pleasantville, and Jerry Frazier of Georgia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.