SHERIFF’S OFFICE AVERAGING A DRUG ARREST EVERY TWO DAYS

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has averaged a drug arrest every couple of days since the end of January.

In the fifty-one day period between January 28 and this past Saturday, twenty-four individuals have been charged with violations from possession of paraphernalia to assorted offenses involving marijuana, LSD, pills, morphine and, mostly, methamphetamine.

“As Sheriff, it makes me proud to say that I have a team of officers that share my vision. Meth and heroin is poisoning communities across this nation,” said Sheriff Nick Weems.

“We will never stop it, but I want the drug pushers to know: if you are dealing this poison in Perry County where it’s affecting families, friends, and neighbors, we are coming for you.”

For many years marijuana was the drug of choice in Tennessee—and the most tested-for substance at the state crime lab.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported in 2020 that meth had earned that distinction the previous year, beating out pot.

Of the twenty-four recent drug arrests, all but three involved meth. But, no matter what drug is being sold, used, or manufactured, Chief Deputy Rosson said officers will keep fighting.

“Times are changing all around us, but our dedication to keeping the streets clean remains the same,” Rosson said.

